Enness Global joins the Equity Release Council

International mortgage broker Enness Global has joined the Equity Release Council (ERC), the consumer-centric trade body.

The ERC was founded in 2012 and represents the equity release sector. It exists to “promote high standards of conduct and practice in the provision of advice on equity release, with consumer safeguards at heart”.

The trade body also aims to “raise awareness of how housing wealth can be utilised to help meet various financial challenges”.

Islay Robinson, CEO of Enness Global, said: “At Enness Global, we have witnessed the UK equity release market evolve significantly in recent years, driven primarily by changes in lender appetite, continuing rises in property prices and longer life expectancies.

“We welcome the opportunity to become active members of the Equity Release Council, reflecting our commitment to delivering the highest standards of care for our high-net-worth clients. While continuing to help them with their wider wealth needs, including accessing the property wealth they have accumulated in their property portfolios.”

Enness Global was founded in 2007 and specialises in large and international mortgages real estate finance, corporate finance, securities-backed lending, insurance and also a range of other bespoke high-net-worth services.

The firm has offices in Monaco, Dubai, Switzerland and Jersey, as well as the UK.