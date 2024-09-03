You are here: Home - News -

News

Paradigm appoints four business development directors

by:
  • 03/09/2024
  • 0
Paradigm appoints four business development directors
Paradigm has appointed Sarah Blackwood, Michael Brown, Neil Jackson and Tom Hunt to the newly created role of business development director.

The move to business development director comes after the merger of Paradigm’s relationship managers and senior relationship managers.

The firm said that change reflects its “commitment to ensuring its staff roles align with the group’s broader business objectives and allows it to maintain the highest level of service for its member firms”.

Paradigm said that the business development directors would “focus on driving strategic growth with new members, and nurturing and continuing to grow and help develop existing member businesses”.

Blackwood will support member firms in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the North East of England, while Brown will cover companies in London and the South East and Jackson will cover the East Midlands, the East of England, North West and Wales.

Hunt will also cover London, as well as the Midlands and the South West.

Blackwood has worked at Paradigm for around two years, initially joining as a senior relationship manager. Before that, she was a business development manager (BDM) at Santander for nearly nine years.

Brown has been a senior relationship manager for nearly three years, and before that, he was a BDM for Skipton Building Society for London. He also held roles at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) for around two years.

Jackson has worked at Paradigm for around nine years, and before that, he was a strategic relationship manager at Santander Asset Management for more than five years. Prior to that, he was national account manager at James Hay.

Hunt has been with Paradigm for around seven years, and before that, he was a personal banking manager at Nationwide Building Society for around three years.

Richard Goppy, director of membership at Paradigm, said: “We are very pleased to be announcing these four excellent individuals to our newly created business development director positions.

“Each has proven since joining Paradigm they are excellent in their field and are committed to supporting individual member firms within their respective regions. This move from senior/relationship manager to business development director reflects the changing nature of intermediary support Paradigm is providing and allows us to stay at the forefront of the market, positioning the business to meet our growth objectives and support our members’ evolving needs.

“It also means we can continue to adapt to the market demands while delivering exceptional service to our firms.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.