You are here: Home - News -

News

Spanish bank BBVA gains PRA approval for ‘hostile takeover’ of TSB

by:
  • 03/09/2024
  • 0
Spanish bank BBVA gains PRA approval for ‘hostile takeover’ of TSB
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has given Spanish bank BBVA the go-ahead to acquire Banco Sabadell, the owner of TSB.

The acquisition will give BBVA indirect control of the UK bank and comes after the board of Sabadell rejected a €12bn (£10.3bn) takeover bid in May this year. 

At the time, Sabadell said BBVA’s offer underestimated the negative impact this would have on its capital reserves and did not acknowledge its potential growth. The deal was also rejected by the Spanish government, with economy minister Carlos Cuerpo saying this could have a negative impact on the country’s financial system.

It was BBVA’s second attempt to take over Sabadell in the last four years. 

Following the rejected offer, BBVA’s shareholders approved an integration with Sabadell in July, with the former saying: “The combination with Banco Sabadell will create a stronger, more profitable bank with greater capacity to support families and businesses in their projects for the future.” 

A chair of BBVA added: “BBVA has wanted to give Banco Sabadell shareholders the power to choose, which they will be able to do once the acceptance period opens. We expect them to appreciate the strategic sense of this transaction and decide to participate with us in this great project for the future.”

In response, Sabadell issued a letter to shareholders regarding the “hostile takeover”, and it said they would be able to make a decision on the takeover bid once the acceptance period opens. 

Sabadell said the takeover was “considered hostile because it was submitted without prior agreement with [its] board of directors”. 

Following the latest development, BBVA said the PRA’s approval was necessary since the UK bank TSB would be brought under its ownership. Authorities in the US, France, Portugal and Morocco, where BBVA also operates, have all approved the takeover.

Before BBVA makes a full offer to Sabadell’s shareholders, the bid needs approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Spanish Securities Market Commission. It also needs to be accepted by at least 50% of Sabadell’s shareholders and the Spanish competition regulator. 

In its financial results covering the first six months of 2024, TSB delivered a statutory profit before tax of £111.6m, 24.5% down on the year before.

Sabadell acquired TSB from Lloyds Banking Group in 2015 for around £680m.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.