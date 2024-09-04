Large deposit five-year mortgage rates at lowest since mini Budget – Rightmove

The cheapest five-year fixed mortgage rate is 3.77% at 60% loan to value (LTV) the lowest since before the mini Budget, figures show.

According to the latest Rightmove figures, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate at 60% LTV was 3.97%, which is a fall from 5.33% last year.

For the average two-year fixed mortgage rate at the same LTV tier, pricing came to 4.3% with the bottom-most rate at 4.12%. This is a decline from 5.96% average last year.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.79% and the lowest rate was 4.37%. This compares to 6.12% last year.

The average five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier is currently 4.45% and the lowest rate is 3.93%, which is a decline from an average rate of 5.52% this time last year.

Within the 85% LTV bracket, the average two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates stood at 5.05% and 4.71% apiece, with the cheapest rates pegged at 4.55% and 4.17%.

A year ago, the average fixed mortgage rates at this tier were 6.31% for a two-year fix and 5.73% for a five-year fix.

Going up to 90% LTV, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate was 5.49% and 4.99% for a five-year fixed rate. The bottom-most rates were 5.12% and 4.55% respectively, and pricing is down from an average of 6.46% for a two-year fixed rate and 5.85% for a five-year fixed rate this time last year.

The average two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV came to 5.72% and the lowest rate was 5.35%. The average rate a year ago was 6.61%.

For a five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier, the average pricing was 5.37% and the cheapest rate was 5.05%. This is a fall from 5.99% last year,

The average five-year fixed rate is 4.68%, down from 5.68% a year ago, while the average two-year fixed rate is 5.04%, a decrease from 6.27% a year ago.

Compared to a year ago, the average five-year fixed rate is 5.68% and the average two-year fixed rate stood at 6.27%.

Mortgage rates have been falling steadily over the past few weeks, with five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV reaching their lowest point since before the mini budget in mid-August.