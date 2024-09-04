You are here: Home - News -

News

The Right DA Club becomes Air ambassador

by:
  • 04/09/2024
  • 0
The Right DA Club becomes Air ambassador
Mortgage advice firm The Right DA Club has bolstered its later life lending proposition by becoming an ambassador of Air.

This will give the mortgage club’s directly authorised (DA) members access to platinum membership of the Air Academy, which offers training programmes accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance, contributing to structured CPD. 

They will also get access to a bespoke learning platform and later life sourcing platform, Air Sourcing. 

Additionally, they will be able to use the Air Select Panel which offers enhanced commission on select products and the later life lending specialist’s helpdesk for support with placing business. Each member firm will also have a dedicated account manager to support their later life lending business and answer questions they have about the sector. 

 

Advisers expanding into growing equity release market 

Chelsea Kiefert, head of The Right DA Club, said the firm was “increasingly” speaking to advisers and firms who saw the later life market was likely to grow, and wanted to offer holistic advice to clients. 

She said: “Whether it is firms who want to secure Competent Adviser Status for their advisers in specialist sectors such as equity release, they want to improve their knowledge, they want access to all the products, or they would like to secure market-leading commissions, many DA businesses are taking this sector much more seriously.”  

The Right DA Club can assist member firms with advisers who want to achieve competent adviser status in equity release, by providing services such as updating the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registers, one-to-one introduction to equity release and observations of advice. 

Kiefert added: “To that end, we want to provide our DA firms with all of this and more. It therefore makes sense to partner with the specialist in this sector, and we have secured ambassador status with Air in order to provide our firms and their advisers with access to the array of excellent services and products within its proposition. 

“This is a significant string to The Right DA Club bow, and the start of a relationship which will add considerable value to our own offering, but will also support our member firms with theirs.” 

Paul Glynn, CEO of Air, welcomed The Right DA Club as an ambassador and said it would support its member firms and advisers make the most of the opportunities in later life lending. 

He said: “Understandably, many advisory firms want to ensure they are able to provide a fully-comprehensive and holistic advice service to their older borrower clients, which means having the knowledge, understanding and access to the growing range of products that meet these customer’s wants and needs. 

“At Air we are set up to facilitate all of this and then some, and to ensure firms and their individual advisers have everything they need in one place to be able to develop and grow their later life lending advice proposition.” 

Glynn added: “Moving into this sector, or growing the offering, can seem daunting at first but with Air’s support and services we can make the process smooth and help to establish the firm as a go-to provider of later life lending advice services. 

“We’re looking forward to working with The Right DA Club team and supporting their member firms as they make future strides in later life lending advice.” 

Today, Air announced that its Comprehensive Conversations Manifesto had surpassed 500 signatories. The manifesto aims to raise standards in later life lending advice.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.