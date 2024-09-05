Haysto hires Magill as chief commercial officer

Mortgage broker Haysto has appointed Jonny Magill as its chief commercial officer (CCO) to help spearhead its growth plans.

Magill’s appointment as Haysto’s CCO will drive the firm’s plan to “scale as it reaches more customers who don’t fit the mainstream idea of the ‘ideal mortgage applicant’”.

He will offer “significant operational and commercial oversight as the company looks to capitalise on its rapid growth in the specialist mortgage advice sector”.

Magill was chief sales officer at Purplebricks for around a year, having worked at Strike for around six years prior to its takeover of the firm, and helped to integrate the two companies to create a workforce of 800 staff, install a new operational model in three months and up average revenue per head.

Prior to that, he worked at Sainsbury’s for around five years, most recently as a business development manager (BDM).

Haysto is looking to “consolidate its position [as] the UK’s number-one provider of specialist mortgage advice” by doubling its sales, mortgage adviser, delivery and insurance teams before the end of the year. It also wants to “build innovative technology to streamline the mortgage process while forging strategic partnerships”.

Jonny Moulton, co-founder and CEO of Haysto, said: “Jonny’s appointment is a significant investment in our future as we continue to build on our strong performance this year. With the backing of a new large strategic investor, we’re set to see significant growth over the next 12 months.

“We’re making bold moves to significantly expand our engineering team and establish a separate Office of the CTO to drive our AI initiatives. Additionally, we’re focused on building an ecosystem of large partners that will help us reshape the specialist mortgage space.

“Jonny’s experience in scaling early-stage companies, including the acquisition of Purplebricks, brings the relevant background, expertise, and a few hard-earned scars to help us take Haysto to the next stage.

“We’re proud of the remarkable talent in our business and wouldn’t be where we are without them. A big thanks to the entire team for their incredible efforts this year.”

Magill added: “As soon as I met Jonny Moulton, I knew I wanted to join Haysto. The business has already taken huge steps since it was first established and I firmly believe we can build so much more, helping people at some of the most important stages in their lives.

“I’m particularly impressed by the commitment to harness the best technology and blend it with the very best people. I can’t wait to meet the whole team and get started.”