Atom Bank launches new broker website

The UK’s first app-only bank has launched the site – www.atombank.co.uk/intermediaries – with brokers specifically in mind.

The new structure and design mean brokers will be able to access the information they need and check up on applications for both residential and commercial cases.

The bank is terminating the Digital Mortgages brand, and so will only be listed from now on as Atom Bank on sourcing systems.

Automatic redirection

Brokers do not need to do anything as a result of the rebrand, with all old Digital Mortgages links being redirected to the new Atom Bank intermediaries site.

Chris Storey, chief commercial officer at Atom Bank, said: “The launch of this rebrand is an important moment for Atom Bank.

“We put a lot of work into ensuring that it’s as easy as possible for intermediaries to work with us, for both their residential and commercial clients, and this rebrand is another step in improving that.

“While the Digital Mortgages brand has been a big part of our growth, the time has come to create a unified brand that’s stronger and aligned under the Atom Bank name and values.”

New features

He added: “Brokers have been at the heart of building the website, ensuring that it delivers everything they need from a modern, nimble lender.

“We aren’t standing still, either, with a range of new features lined up for the website in the months ahead.

“We are committed to working closely with our intermediary partners, delivering a better and faster service for them and their clients.

“While the name and website [have] changed, Atom Bank will continue to deliver the same award-winning service we are known for.”