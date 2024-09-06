Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/09/2024

The news that Spanish bank BBVA has gained approval from the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) for a takeover of the owner of TSB topped our most read stories this week.
The acquisition will give BBVA indirect control of TSB and follows the board of TSB owner Sabadell rejecting a €12bn (£10.1bn) takeover bid in May this year.
High street lenders like Barclays, NatWest and HSBC making rate cuts also ranked highly this week.
Our One to One with Mark Harrington was also popular with readers.
Spanish bank BBVA gains PRA approval for ‘hostile takeover’ of TSB
One to One: Mark Harrington, L&C Mortgages
Barclays relaunches purchase products and lowers rates
Renters could be £2.6m worse off than homeowners but more are reconsidering homeownership
HSBC to lower residential and BTL rates with sub-4% deals available
In the words of Monty Python, buy to let is ‘not dead yet’ – Sedgwick
LSL Financial Services hires Hall as director of strategic partnerships
Skipton BS launches shared ownership Track Record mortgage
Large deposit five-year mortgage rates at lowest since mini Budget – Rightmove
NatWest to cut residential rates by up to 0.19%
