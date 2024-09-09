Renters’ Rights Bill set to be debated this week – reports

The government’s Renters’ Rights Bill is reportedly set to be debated in the House of Commons this week.

Reports over the last few days suggest that the bill would be introduced to MPs, with proposals including the removal of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions.

After the King’s Speech in July, the government said the bill would “give more rights to people renting their homes, including putting an end to unfair no-fault evictions, and reforming grounds for possession”.

In its manifesto, the Labour Party also said it would extend Awaab’s Law to the private rental sector, requiring landlords to investigate the causes of mould and damp within 14 days.

Further, Labour said private renters would be protected from exploitation and discrimination, as well as able to challenge unreasonable rent increases.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government told Mortgage Solutions that no date had been confirmed to introduce the Renters’ Right Bill to Parliament, but the debate would take place in due course.

For the most part, the Renters’ Rights Bill is expected to pick up where the previous government’s Renters Reform Bill left off.

The Renters Reform Bill did not pass before Parliament was dissolved ahead of the general election and also included the proposed removal of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions. Just before the election, the former Conservative government said this would not be scrapped until the courts had been reformed to be able to manage the process.