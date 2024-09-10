John Charcol partners with First2Protect

Under the partnership, John Charcol will refer home and landlord insurance leads to First2Protect, ensuring that borrowers receive the cover at competitive rates.
First2Protect offers a range of insurance solutions, from standard home insurance to more specialised landlord policies.
Lisa Walklin Knight, John Charcol’s operations director, said: “We are thrilled to partner with First2Protect, a company that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality services and protecting our clients’ most valuable assets. This collaboration will allow us to provide our clients with a seamless experience, combining our expertise in mortgage advice with First2Protect’s excellence in insurance services.”
Earlier this year, the brokerage was purchased by Pivotal Growth for an undisclosed amount in a transaction that has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).