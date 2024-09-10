John Charcol partners with First2Protect

John Charcol has partnered with home and landlord insurer First2Protect.

Under the partnership, John Charcol will refer home and landlord insurance leads to First2Protect, ensuring that borrowers receive the cover at competitive rates.

First2Protect offers a range of insurance solutions, from standard home insurance to more specialised landlord policies.

Lisa Walklin Knight, John Charcol’s operations director, said: “We are thrilled to partner with First2Protect, a company that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality services and protecting our clients’ most valuable assets. This collaboration will allow us to provide our clients with a seamless experience, combining our expertise in mortgage advice with First2Protect’s excellence in insurance services.”

Earlier this year, the brokerage was purchased by Pivotal Growth for an undisclosed amount in a transaction that has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).