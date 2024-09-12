You are here: Home - News -

News

NatWest and Yorkshire BS announce rate cuts – round-up

by:
  • 12/09/2024
  • 0
NatWest and Yorkshire BS announce rate cuts – round-up
NatWest has announced rate cuts amid more favourable market conditions.

NatWest is decreasing its two-year fixed rate product with a £995 fee for those with a 10% deposit by 15 basis points (bps) from 5.35% to 5.2%.

The fee-free version is being decreased by 19bps from 5.59% to 5.4%.

On the 95% loan to value (LTV) version with no fee, the rate is decreasing by 4bps from 5.84% to 5.8%.

These decreases are for those looking to buy a property.

NatWest is also reducing rates for those seeking to remortgage onto a two-year fixed rate deal.

The 90% product, for those with a 10% deposit, with no fee and £250 cashback, is decreasing by 3bps from 6.02% to 5.99%.

Meanwhile, the version with a £995 fee is decreasing by 3bps from 5.68% to 5.65%.

The 90% LTV product with a £995 product fee and no cashback is decreasing from 5.68% to 5.65%, while the no-fee and no-cashback version is down from 6.02% to 5.99%.

The rates for those looking to remortgage onto a five-year fixed rate deal are also changing.

The 90% LTV product with a £995 fee and £250 cashback is being reduced by 2bps from 5.11% to 5.09%.

The no product fee version with £250 cashback is down 4bps from 5.23% to 5.19%.

At the same time, the £995 product fee and no-cashback version is down by 2bps from 5.11% to 5.09%.

Finally, the no-product-fee and no-cashback deal is being reduced 4bps from 5.23% to 5.19%.

NatWest is also reducing rates for first-time buyers on two- and five-year deals, some with various incentives such as no fee and £250 cashback.

The 90% LTV deal that is fixed for two years and comes with a £995 product fee and £250 cashback is decreasing by 15bps from 5.35% to 5.2%.

The no-fee and £250 cashback version is decreasing by 19bps from 5.59% to 5.4%.

The 90% LTV deal that is fixed for five years and comes with a £995 product fee and £250 cashback is decreasing by 18bps from 4.83% to 4.65%.

The no-fee and £250 cashback version is being reduced by 15bps from 4.95% to 4.8%.

All the reductions in rates by NatWest are for new business.

 

Yorkshire BS reduces rates

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Building Society is reducing some of its mortgage rates by up to 0.55%.

This is the second time in three weeks that the mutual has reduced rates.

The new rates are available today and include a best buy five-year fixed rate at 3.99%, down from 4.24%.

The 75% LTV product is available to those who are remortgaging and comes with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

A two-year fix at 4.24% up to 60% LTV is available to those remortgaging, and comes with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

For those looking to buy a property with a 10% deposit, a two-year fix is available at 5.04%, down from 5.19%. It has a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

Aidan Smith, mortgage product manager of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to, once again, pass on the benefit of more favourable market conditions.

“As usual, we’ll continue to monitor market trends, reacting wherever we can to pass on added value to borrowers, helping them to achieve their homeownership dreams.”

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, added: “It’s great to see Yorkshire Building Society reduce mortgage rates for different fixed terms, which include deals available to remortgage customers.

“There will no doubt be borrowers out there looking to refinance this year, and any deals that carry incentives could help them save on the upfront cost.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.