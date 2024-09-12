You are here: Home - News -

News

Paragon Bank adds £750 cashback and 3% fee to five-year fixes

by:
  • 12/09/2024
  • 0
Paragon Bank adds £750 cashback and 3% fee to five-year fixes
Paragon Bank has introduced a £750 cashback incentive to all of its five-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

The lender has also launched 3% fee options, meaning Paragon Bank’s five-year fixes have 3%, 5% and no-fee options up to 75% loan to value (LTV). 

The nil-fee products were launched at the start of this month. The lender said these changes broadened options for landlords. 

The changes apply to products for purchase and remortgage. 

Rates for the 3% fee product start at 5.14% for properties with Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of A-C, up to 5.39% for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

Interest coverage ratios (ICRs) are calculated at the product rate. 

The mortgages are available to individual and limited company borrowers in England, Scotland and Wales and include a free valuation. 

James Harrison (pictured), mortgages product manager at Paragon Bank, said: “After listening to brokers, we’ve introduced £750 cashback to our purchase and remortgage five-year fixes, helping to offset application or legal fees. 

“We’re also responding to changes in the market – as interest rates have started to reduce, products with lower fees have become more popular. Therefore, we’ve added a 3% product fee option to complement our nil-fee and 5% fee five-year fixed-rate range.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.