You are here: Home - News -

News

Editor’s picks for the week – 13/09/2024

by:
  • 13/09/2024
  • 0
Editor’s picks for the week – 13/09/2024
Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the last seven days in our editor's picks.

This week, a round-up of the recent British Mortgage and Protection Senate was published. The two-day event welcomed professionals from all across the mortgage and protection sectors to discuss regulatory changes, the development of technology and diversity.

With regards to regulatory changes and possible amendments to legislation, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) released its near-final Basel 3.1 statement, while the government published the Renters’ Rights Bill.

The Basel 3.1 statement detailed how lending rules would change starting from January 2026, with amendments to how properties are valued and improvements to access to finance for SMEs.

Announced in the Renters’ Rights Bill were proposals such as a predicted ban on Section 21 evictions, the extension of Awaab’s Law to the private rental sector (PRS) and an end to bidding on rental properties. Housing Secretary and deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said these measures would rid the private rental sector of “unscrupulous landlords”.

Following the announcement of his retirement, the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) revealed it was now searching for outgoing chief executive Rob Sinclair’s replacement.

Lastly, continued signs of a pick-up in the mortgage market were present, with data from the Bank of England showing a rise in gross lending volumes in Q2, with a 16.7% annual increase to £60.2bn.

 

Innovation, AI takeover and the economy: Highlights of the 2024 British Mortgage and Protection Senate

PRA publishes Basel 3.1 statement with updated mortgage lending rules

Section 21 ban and once-a-year rent increases proposed in Renters’ Rights Bill

AMI calls for applications for next chief executive

Gross mortgage lending rises to £60.2bn in Q2

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/