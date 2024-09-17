Econveyancer renews partnership with L&C Mortgages

Econveyancer has renewed its “longstanding partnership” with L&C mortgages, offering advisers access to a bespoke panel of over 70 firms.

Econveyancer is powered by Smoove and is a conveyancing comparison tool for the financial services sector.

The software allows advisers to “seamlessly instruct” the approved panel of conveyancers directly in their own systems.

The companies said that the renewal of the partnership “further enhances the efficiency and ease with which L&C can manage its conveyancing needs”.

Matt Joy, chief growth officer at Econveyancer, said: “Conveyancing is a pivotal component of any mortgage transaction, whether for purchase or remortgage. We are thrilled to continue and strengthen our collaboration with one of the UK’s leading firms and excited about the future opportunities that lay ahead of us.

“By renewing our partnership with L&C, we are reaffirming our shared commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for brokers and their clients.”

Adam Connolly, chief commercial officer at L&C Mortgages, added: “We are delighted to renew and strengthen our partnership with eConveyancer. The enhanced control and flexibility it brings to our platform is invaluable.

“Technology plays a critical role in improving efficiency throughout the mortgage process, and we are confident that this continued partnership will deliver significant benefits for both our advisers and their customers.”