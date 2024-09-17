OMS expands Experian partnership to offer mortgage passport services

Experian’s Mortgage Passport services include reference data and identify services which will drive automation and operational efficiencies as well as a better service for brokers’ clients.

Building on OMS’s existing suite of Experian data solutions, these additional integrations will improve the onboarding process for mortgage brokers by assessing affordability based on real data rather than estimates.

By simplifying client assessments and expediting decision-making through enhanced data accuracy and efficiency, OMS says this will slash administrative burdens on brokers.

Borrowers will also be able to consent and share their information securely and easily allowing their data to be analysed in seconds.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “We have a strong ongoing relationship with Experian and its use of modern technological infrastructure, advanced analytics and machine-learning models will remain key in helping our platform to identify and authenticate counterparties, ensure transactions are legitimate and prevent any signs of fraudulent activity.

“This enhancement is designed to meet all users’ end-to-end identity and verification requirements while also reducing an array of time-consuming administrative burdens.”

Last month, OMS upgraded its integration with Ipipeline’s SolutionBuilder to improve broker efficiency.

OMS said this would allow users of the platform to generate more accurate pricing suggestions while benefitting from increased flexibility and greater efficiency when creating quotes.