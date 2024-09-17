Property Ombudsman issues renter and landlord guidelines in damp and mould crackdown

Matt Browning is a reporter at YourMoney.com and joined the team in the summer of 2023. Before he was a journalist at Reach PLC and London Evening Standard. Matt pursued his career in journalism while also working at the Financial Ombudsman Service where his knowledge of personal finance and desire to help people grew. Follow Matt on Linked In - www.linkedin.com/in/mattcbrowning/ and Twitter @MattCBrowning As a reporter at YourMoney.com, Matt contributes to the news agenda and writes stories and features about personal finance matters. In this role he also conducts exclusive interviews about major topics that impact our readers, most recently about fraud prevention with the head of CIFAS Mike Haley. He also manages our social media platform on X (formerly Twitter). In March 2024, he presented our annual YourMoney.com Personal Finance and Investment Awards for the first time. Before his career in personal finance journalism, Matt worked as an entertainment reporter for Reach Plc and Evening Standard Magazine. He also contributed as a writer and reviewer for hospitality website Design My Night. Matt is a keen music fan and collects a lot of funk, soul & disco records, while he has DJ’ed at festivals and venues too. As a seasider, he likes to make the most of coastal runs, restaurants, dips in the sea and keeps his sporting dreams alive playing for his local football team every Sunday morning.