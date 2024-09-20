Market Harborough BS joins Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

The MIMHC was launched in 2021 by seven co-funding firms who agreed to adhere to six rules that “encapsulate best practice health and wellbeing guidelines”.

These include developing mental health awareness among employees using activities and advocacy, encouraging open conversations about mental health and offering support to employees, offering employees good working conditions that promote work/life balance, promoting effective people management, routinely monitoring employee mental health and wellbeing through surveys and regular manager contact, and having a named contact for mental health support.

Market Harborough Building Society offers free, professional wellbeing support, private health insurance and a medical cash plan, along with awareness and advice sessions from experts on topics like menopause.

It also has free social activities to bring colleagues together and support them, as well as paid time off to volunteer.

Hybrid working and family-friendly policies along with subsidised yoga classes and discounted gym memberships are also offered.

The lender follows the likes of Newcastle Building Society and Coventry Building Society, who signed the charter earlier this year.

Jason Berry, MIMHC’s co-founder and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “Market Harborough Building Society is making an important, public commitment to prioritise the best possible mental health for all its colleagues by signing the charter.

“MIMHC is calling for systemic change across our sector to ensure far greater support is available for those in need – and this process requires both commitment and collaboration. By working together, we can create a more supportive and compassionate environment for everyone working in the mortgage industry.”

Iain Kirkpatrick (pictured), Market Harborough Building Society’s CEO, said: “Through our Thrive Agenda, we promise to help our members, colleagues, and community flourish. We actively promote our colleagues’ wellbeing with a variety of different initiatives. These include regular Thrive Together focus days on topics including recognising vulnerability, supported by our fully accredited mental health first-aiders from across the organisation.

“Free social activities are held throughout the year to bring colleagues together to build a supportive and collaborative environment. In 2024, colleagues can take three days’ paid leave to volunteer and get involved in the local community.

“Signing the MIMHC is a natural next step and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting our colleagues’ mental health.”

He added: “As we forge ahead to become best for brokers, we’ll continue to do what’s right for their wellbeing too. Our ‘No Surprises’ commitment guarantees at least 24 hours’ notice of any product withdrawals.

“We introduced it after seeing the impact other lenders’ quick withdrawals were having on our broker partners and it’s a commitment that’s far from standard in the market. It forms part of our recently launched Best for Brokers Promise.”