Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/09/2024

The Bank of England keeping the base rate at 5% this week was one of the most read stories.
Brokers said that this move was not a surprise, adding that there was no need to be concerned, as the mortgage market was “shaping up” for a “positive autumn” and another interest rate cut could possibly be on the cards by the end of the year.
The upcoming Budget on 30 September also proved of interest to readers, with several companies asking for inheritance tax reform to boost the Bank of Family and others asking for stamp duty reform.
The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) dinner in photos, along with the likes of Santander, HSBC and TSB lowering rates, also piqued readers’ interest.
