user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/09/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/09/2024

The Bank of England keeping the base rate at 5% this week was one of the most read stories.

Brokers said that this move was not a surprise, adding that there was no need to be concerned, as the mortgage market was “shaping up” for a “positive autumn” and another interest rate cut could possibly be on the cards by the end of the year.

The upcoming Budget on 30 September also proved of interest to readers, with several companies asking for inheritance tax reform to boost the Bank of Family and others asking for stamp duty reform.

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) dinner in photos, along with the likes of Santander, HSBC and TSB lowering rates, also piqued readers’ interest.

The 2024 IMLA dinner – all the night’s photos

HSBC and TSB slash mortgage rates – round-up

Bank of England holds base rate at 5%

Santander cuts new business and PT rates with sub-4% deals for sale

IHT changes could boost Bank of Family support to FTBs, Key says

I’m a clinical expert, here’s how to talk to clients about financial vulnerability – Yolland-Jones

Mortgage market ‘shaping up to be a positive autumn’ despite base rate hold – reaction

Bank of Family to back almost half of purchases for under-55s with property wealth key source

Time to change the narrative around conveyancing – Singh

LiveMore reduces mortgage rates; Fleet Mortgages brings back EPC deals and cuts five-year deals – round-up

Related
View All

News

Market Harborough BS joins Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

Market Harborough BS joins Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

September 20, 2024

News

Nick Chadbourne of LMS discusses remortgage data

Remortgage completions drop in August as five-year fixes prove popular – LMS

News

DIFF podcast: The D&I work in the mortgage sector is ‘one of the most enjoyable aspects’

DIFF podcast: The D&I work in the mortgage sector is ‘one of the most enjoyable aspects’

News

Zero contact with protection clients will ‘damage rapport’ – analysis

Zero contact with protection clients will ‘damage rapport’ – analysis

View All
Tags:
bank of family
base rate
budget
mortgae rate cut
most read
rate cut

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/