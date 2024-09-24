HLPartnership brings on Curran as partnerships director

HLPartnership has appointed Peter Curran (pictured) to its board as partnerships director as it looks to continue its growth trajectory.

Curran has worked in the sector for over 30 years and was most recently the managing director of financial services at Countrywide for almost six years. During his time, he grew its market share and enhanced its operation efficiency.

Prior to that, he held several senior roles at Bank of Scotland, HBOS and Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), where he was “instrumental in driving business strategy, optimising performance, and steering teams through periods of significant change within the financial services sector”.

For the past three years, Curran has been an industry consultant, working with the likes of BetterHome Group in South Africa to explore opportunities for market expansion in the UK.

HLPartnership recently received strategic investment from BetterHome, and Curran’s appointment is a “key component of this strategic investment”.

Christopher Tanner, CEO of HLPartnership, said: “We are delighted to welcome Peter to the HLP board. His extensive experience and strategic insight make him a valuable addition to our leadership team.

Sponsored Introducing the Green Living Reward Your clients can now get up to £2,000 cashback for making energy-efficient home Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“As we continue to evolve and grow, Peter’s expertise will be critical in identifying and pursuing new business opportunities to enhance HLPartnership’s value proposition. His leadership will help us further strengthen our adviser network and enhance our service offerings.”

Curran added: “I’m excited to join HLPartnership at such an important time in its growth journey. The company’s focus on innovation and adviser support aligns perfectly with my passion for driving business development and creating value in the financial services industry.

“I look forward to working with the team to explore new opportunities and contribute to the ongoing success of the business.”