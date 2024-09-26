user.first_name
News

Hinckley & Rugby launches new broker portal

Myra Butterworth
Written By:
Posted:
September 26, 2024
Updated:
September 26, 2024
Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries' new broker portal has been designed to provide a faster and smoother experience for advisers.

The new portal represents a significant upgrade on the previous broker journey.

The portal has been developed with Sopra Banking Solutions and includes a host of innovative new features.

 

New features

These include instant decision in principle (DIP) decisioning, the ability to amend previously submitted DIPs, as well as a full mortgage application facility.

There is also a secure messaging system, giving brokers the ability to speak directly with the mutual about individual cases.

In addition, there is clear visibility of how each case is progressing, easy upload on all packaging documents, and ESIS production available.

Laura Sneddon, head of sales and distribution at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, said: “I have no doubt that the new broker portal will be welcomed by intermediaries.

“It’s vital for lenders to put in place technology that makes the application process easier and faster, and that’s precisely what this portal does.

“We have used broker feedback in its design, to ensure it really works for them and ensures that it is as easy as possible to place cases with Hinckley & Rugby.

“As a forward-thinking mutual, we are committed to integrating technology [that] can make a material difference to brokers and their clients.”

 

‘Transformative digital journey’

Paul Walton, head of client delivery for the UK and Ireland at Sopra Banking Software, said: “The SBS team is proud to have supported HRBS on their transformative digital journey, leading to the launch of a cutting-edge online portal that redefines client engagement.

“This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering innovative banking solutions that drive growth and enhance customer experiences.”

