Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/09/2024

Stories on the government confirming various measures for the housing sector, like the Warm Homes grant, were popular among readers this week.

Among the most read stories this week was deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner confirming that there would be a new cladding remediation scheme launched later this year, along with social housing and devolution plans.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) also announced its interim results for the first half of the year, with profit coming to £12.3m and gross mortgage completions pegged at £12.1bn.

Several lenders have made mortgage rate changes, including NatWest and Barclays, and Nationwide confirmed that it would offer select first-time buyers six times their income.