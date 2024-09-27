Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/09/2024

Among the most read stories this week was deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner confirming that there would be a new cladding remediation scheme launched later this year, along with social housing and devolution plans.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) also announced its interim results for the first half of the year, with profit coming to £12.3m and gross mortgage completions pegged at £12.1bn.
Several lenders have made mortgage rate changes, including NatWest and Barclays, and Nationwide confirmed that it would offer select first-time buyers six times their income.
Relief for solo dwellers as Labour Party confirms it won’t scrap council tax discount
Nationwide to allow first-time buyers to borrow six times their income
MAB’s profit surges to £12.3m with gross mortgage completions stable at £12.1bn in H1
Chetwood Financial’s founder to step down as replacement announced
Lenders and regulators must be careful not to add to adviser disillusion – Hunt
Govt announces Warm Homes grant for homeowners and private renters
Rayner announces new cladding remediation action plan along with social housing and devolution plans
Barclays lowers rates by up to 0.34%; MPowered cuts select purchase and remortgage cashback rates – round-up
Landlords feel ‘demonised’ and ‘challenged’ by new legislation, warns Labour MP