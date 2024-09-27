user.first_name
News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/09/2024

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 27, 2024
Updated:
September 27, 2024
Stories on the government confirming various measures for the housing sector, like the Warm Homes grant, were popular among readers this week.

Among the most read stories this week was deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner confirming that there would be a new cladding remediation scheme launched later this year, along with social housing and devolution plans.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) also announced its interim results for the first half of the year, with profit coming to £12.3m and gross mortgage completions pegged at £12.1bn.

Several lenders have made mortgage rate changes, including NatWest and Barclays, and Nationwide confirmed that it would offer select first-time buyers six times their income.

Relief for solo dwellers as Labour Party confirms it won’t scrap council tax discount

Nationwide to allow first-time buyers to borrow six times their income

MAB’s profit surges to £12.3m with gross mortgage completions stable at £12.1bn in H1

Chetwood Financial’s founder to step down as replacement announced

NatWest slashes new business rates by up to 0.47%

Lenders and regulators must be careful not to add to adviser disillusion – Hunt

Govt announces Warm Homes grant for homeowners and private renters

Rayner announces new cladding remediation action plan along with social housing and devolution plans

Barclays lowers rates by up to 0.34%; MPowered cuts select purchase and remortgage cashback rates – round-up

Landlords feel ‘demonised’ and ‘challenged’ by new legislation, warns Labour MP

