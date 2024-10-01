Beverley BS appoints Bryce as head of new business

Beverley Building Society has hired Stuart Bryce as its head of new business to expand its intermediary business.

Bryce brings with him a lifetime of work experience in the mortgage sector, including 20 years as a broker.

He was most recently at Chorley Building Society as its head of business development for two-and-a-half years. Before this, he led national relationships at Buildstore for almost six years, and spent over six years at BuildLoan as head of intermediary sales.

Bryce was also a business development manager (BDM) at Mansfield Building Society for nearly two years.

He will be supported by Beverley Building Society’s business development team in his new role.

Bryce (pictured) said: “I’m excited to embrace this new career challenge and work closely with the team at the Beverley to build on the fantastic reputation it already has for innovative mortgage products and bespoke service.

“We have some exciting activity planned to grow our mortgage book and I’m looking forward to talking to both new and existing brokers about how we can make homeownership an affordable reality for more of their clients.”

Janet Bedford, CEO of Beverley Building Society, added: “I am delighted to welcome such an accomplished mortgage professional as Stuart to the society.

“Stuart has a proven track record in helping to drive growth in the sector and we are confident that he will play a significant part in strengthening our mortgage position and broker relationships within our East Riding heartland and nationally.”