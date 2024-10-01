ERC launches Later Life Lending Summit with AMI

The Equity Release Council (ERC) has launched its Later Life Lending Summit in partnership with the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI).

The summit will take place on 19 November at Cutlers’ Hall, Sheffield, and will build on last year’s Equity Release Adviser Summit, which welcomed more than 200 attendees.

The event is aimed at advisers and will draw on the expertise of AMI and the ERC to support professionals already active in the sector, as well as those who are looking to diversify and expand into the later life lending market.

The day will focus on the theme of “educational empowerment” and “building relationships”, combined with the event’s strapline, “uniting for later life advice”.

Adviser attendees will be encouraged to take part in the activities on the day, which will offer accredited continuing professional development (CPD) hours.

There will be speakers from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), the Money and Pensions Service and the Consumer Duty Alliance, with opportunities for networking with service providers and lenders. The summit will be sponsored by Adlington Law, a specialist in legal support for older clients.

Jim Boyd (pictured), CEO of the ERC, said: “Later life lending is becoming an increasingly prominent topic of discussion as more customers need support with these choices and advice firms debate how they can best serve their needs.

“We are therefore delighted to launch the Later Life Lending Summit, which aims to encourage broader conversations about these challenges while helping attendees build knowledge and relationships.”

Robert Sinclair, CEO of AMI, added: “The inaugural Later Life Lending Summit will bring together all aspects of the mortgage industry to discuss how we ensure that, in the new Consumer Duty world, all firms work to ensure customers get the solution appropriate to them as they age. What it means to be a homeowner is changing, and with greater life and product complexity, we need to develop solutions to ensure that advisers are best positioned to provide ongoing personalised support to all borrowers.

“Events such as the summit provide a platform for the industry to have these vital conversations, and we look forward to welcoming representatives from across the industry.”

Carol Nuttall, managing director of Adlington Law, added: “I am proud to be the lead sponsor at the Later Life Lending Summit this year, as it provides an excellent opportunity to bring the whole industry together. Specialist legal advice can play a significant role in supporting older borrowers as they navigate the various later life lending options available to them.

“We look forward to a great day of learning more about the challenges facing the wider industry and understanding how we can better adapt to serve this community.”

To book, visit this link: laterlifelendingsummit.com