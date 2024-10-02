Watson & Company joins Quilter's network

Bristol-based Watson & Company has joined Quilter Financial Planning’s mortgage and protection network as an appointed representative (AR).

Launched by director Mark Watson in 2014, Watson & Company was previously part of Primis Mortgage Network.

Quilter Financial Planning’s mortgage network is going through a period of expansion. Two mortgage and protection recruiters were hired earlier this summer dedicated to growing the size of the network.

The network is helping firms grow through its academy as well as onboarding new ARs.

Charlotte Nixon (pictured), proposition and distribution director at Quilter Financial Planning, said: “Watson & Co’s aspirations closely align with our own and we share our commitment to delivering high-quality advice and service to their clients. We look forward to supporting Mark and the team.”

Watson said: “I want to extend my thanks to Quilter’s regional director, Lee Barnes, and the team for making this transition so smooth. Having known the team for many years, I believe now is the perfect time to join forces.

Sponsored Introducing the Green Living Reward Your clients can now get up to £2,000 cashback for making energy-efficient home Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“The success of Watson & Company has always hinged on having the right processes in place. Quilter’s technology offering allows us to transition seamlessly, maintaining high service levels, compliant files and excellent record keeping.”