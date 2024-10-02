user.first_name
Menu

News

Watson & Company joins Quilter's network

Watson & Company joins Quilter's network
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
October 2, 2024
Updated:
October 2, 2024
Bristol-based Watson & Company has joined Quilter Financial Planning’s mortgage and protection network as an appointed representative (AR).

Launched by director Mark Watson in 2014, Watson & Company was previously part of Primis Mortgage Network.

Quilter Financial Planning’s mortgage network is going through a period of expansion. Two mortgage and protection recruiters were hired earlier this summer dedicated to growing the size of the network.

The network is helping firms grow through its academy as well as onboarding new ARs.

Charlotte Nixon (pictured), proposition and distribution director at Quilter Financial Planning, said: “Watson & Co’s aspirations closely align with our own and we share our commitment to delivering high-quality advice and service to their clients. We look forward to supporting Mark and the team.”

Watson said: “I want to extend my thanks to Quilter’s regional director, Lee Barnes, and the team for making this transition so smooth. Having known the team for many years, I believe now is the perfect time to join forces.

Sponsored

Introducing the Green Living Reward

Your clients can now get up to £2,000 cashback for making energy-efficient home

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“The success of Watson & Company has always hinged on having the right processes in place. Quilter’s technology offering allows us to transition seamlessly, maintaining high service levels, compliant files and excellent record keeping.”

Related
View All

News

TMW, Santander and Virgin Money cut rates; Halifax clarifies foster care income acceptance – round-up

TMW, Santander and Virgin Money cut rates; Halifax clarifies foster care income acceptance – round-up

News

Exclusive: Smartr365 to hold broker event with Nationwide, Experian and Iress

Exclusive: Smartr365 to hold broker event with Nationwide, Experian and Iress

News

Sarah Tucker of The Mortgage Mum

The Mortgage Mum partners with women investment app Propelle

News

MPowered cuts rates to 3.75%; Saffron BS reduces pricing – round-up

MPowered cuts rates to 3.75%; Saffron BS reduces pricing – round-up

View All
Tags:
Appointed Representative
Quilter Financial Planning
watson & company