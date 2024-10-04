Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/10/2024

The Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, made surprising comments about the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), suggesting it could be “more aggressive” in cutting the base rate.
This was a change in sentiment from his view just a week earlier, when he said action by the central bank should be “gradual” to continue managing inflation.
His opinion led to swap rates falling, further adding to the cuts already being made to mortgage pricing, with NatWest, Santander and HSBC among some of the lenders making changes.
Nationwide’s acquisition of Virgin Money was also a top read, as Virgin Money’s chief executive David Duffy resigned from his role following the completion.
