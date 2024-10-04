user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/10/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/10/2024
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 4, 2024
Updated:
October 4, 2024
This week, stories about the changes in mortgage rates and the Bank of England's next move gripped our readers.

The Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, made surprising comments about the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), suggesting it could be “more aggressive” in cutting the base rate.

This was a change in sentiment from his view just a week earlier, when he said action by the central bank should be “gradual” to continue managing inflation.

His opinion led to swap rates falling, further adding to the cuts already being made to mortgage pricing, with NatWest, Santander and HSBC among some of the lenders making changes.

Nationwide’s acquisition of Virgin Money was also a top read, as Virgin Money’s chief executive David Duffy resigned from his role following the completion.

 

Sponsored

Introducing the Green Living Reward

Your clients can now get up to £2,000 cashback for making energy-efficient home

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Duffy steps down as Virgin Money CEO as Nationwide completes acquisition

Metro Bank completes sale of residential mortgage portfolio to NatWest

BoE governor Bailey says rate cutting could be ‘more aggressive’

Mortgage rate war begins as swaps fall

Starling Bank fined £29m for financial crime ‘failings’

HSBC, Barclays and NatWest slash mortgage rates – round-up

HSBC brings foreign national mortgage policy in line with domestic borrowers

TMW, Santander and Virgin Money cut rates; Halifax clarifies foster care income acceptance – round-up

Turning mortgage advice into a career people choose, not fall into – Bawa

Exclusive: Smartr365 to hold broker event with Nationwide, Experian and Iress

Related
View All

News

Conveybuddy pledges charity support with every completed case

Conveybuddy pledges charity support with every completed case

News

BoE’s Pill opposes Bailey and says August base rate cut was ‘too early’

BoE’s Pill opposes Bailey and says August base rate cut was ‘too early’

News

Two in five working households priced out of buying a home

Two in five working households priced out of buying a home

News

Sub-5% rates now available across most LTVs – Rightmove

Sub-5% rates now available across most LTVs – Rightmove

View All
Tags:
Andrew Bailey
Bank Base Rate (BBR)
Bank of England (BoE)
mortgage rates

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/