HLPartnership hires Ferrier as regional sales manager

Mortgage and protection network HLPartnership (HLP) has appointed Preeti Ferrier as its regional sales manager for the South.

Her recruitment is part of HLP’s strategy to increase support for its advisers.

Ferrier (pictured) joins from Just Mortgages, where she worked for over five years, first joining as an area director before becoming regional development director.

Before this, she was self-employed for one year as a mortgage and protection broker. Prior to that, she worked at Connells for nearly 11 years, most recently as an area mortgage manager.

Ferrier also spent seven years at Nationwide in the role of branch manager and mortgage manager.

At HLP, Ferrier will be responsible for helping member firms in the South expand their market presence by assisting them with the tools and expertise needed.

Tom Barnett, sales and recruitment director at HLP, said: “We are delighted to welcome Preeti Ferrier to the team. Her expertise perfectly complements HLP’s commitment to supporting the growth of its member firms.

“Her experience in recruitment, nurturing talent, and driving business success will be invaluable in helping advisers implement their growth strategies and achieve long-term success.”

He added: “Her track record of working closely with businesses to help them thrive aligns perfectly with our focus on supporting advisers across the network.

“By bolstering our team with three dedicated regional sales managers, we are further strengthening the resources available to our members and reaffirming our commitment to helping them grow their businesses.”

This year, HLP hired Peter Curran and Jason Whiteley as regional sales managers.