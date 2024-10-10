Lloyds Banking Group becomes 150th signatory of Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has signed up to the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) through its Halifax Intermediaries, Birmingham Midshires and Scottish Widows Bank brands.

The lending group has become the 150th signatory to the charter, which was established to encourage the support of mental health and wellbeing in the mortgage sector.

The MIMHC was founded three years ago and provides resources, expert guidance and a framework for companies to improve the mental wellbeing of their workforce.

All signatories have committed to making mental wellbeing a priority within their companies.

By signing up, Halifax Intermediaries, Birmingham Midshires, and Scottish Widows Bank will actively promote mental health awareness and provide resources to support their teams and intermediary partners.

Nicola Golder, senior manager of intermediary experience at LBG, said: “We are delighted to become signatories of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter through our Halifax Intermediaries, Birmingham Midshires, and Scottish Widows Bank brands. Mental health is a critical area for us as we continue to enhance the support we provide to both our colleagues and intermediary partners.

“By joining MIMHC, we aim to strengthen our efforts in fostering a positive and supportive work environment, ensuring that mental health is always part of the conversation. It’s crucial that we work together as an industry to create lasting change.”

Scott Howitt, co-founder of the MIMHC and sales director at Chartwell Mortgage Services, added: “Having Lloyds Banking Group onboard, which in turn marks our 150th signatory, are two significant milestones for the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter. Their influence and leadership in the mortgage space will help us drive positive change across the industry.

“We are excited to see their commitment to mental health and believe their involvement will encourage more firms to sign up and prioritise the wellbeing of their teams. Together, we can create a healthier, more supportive environment for everyone working in the mortgage sector.”

For more information and to view the full list of signatories, visit the MIMHC’s website.

The MIMHC’s most recent annual survey found that a fifth of people working in the mortgage sector said their mental health was ‘poor’ or ‘of concern’.