Rate monitoring tool Mortgage Metrics partners with Sesame Bankhall

Mortgage Metrics, a rate monitoring tool, has entered a partnership with Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG).

This agreement will see SBG’s PMS Mortgage Club members and Sesame Network appointed representatives (ARs) gain access to the Mortgage Metrics Pro Plan for a discounted price. This will give advisers alerts on an unlimited number of cases.

Mortgage Metrics launched last year in response to the rapid mortgage rate changes happening in the sector, after a long period of low rates.

The tool was developed to address the problem of mortgage advisers having to manually monitor all their pre-completion cases.

The tool sends mortgage advisers an alert when the rate of a mortgage product they have secured for their client falls.

Lee Flavin, co-founder of Mortgage Metrics, said: ‘’We’re excited to be working with Sesame Bankhall Group and providing our software to its members. When we launched Mortgage Metrics, our goal was simple – we wanted to make life easier for brokers who strive to go over and above for their clients in this highly fluctuating market. This goal is clearly aligned with Sesame Bankhall Group’s own values, and we’re looking forward to forming further partnerships in the near future.’’

Sponsored Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Stephanie Charman, group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, added: “In a volatile environment where rates are continually changing, there is an even greater onus on advisers to ensure their customers are getting the best possible deal.

“By tracking thousands of product transfer, remortgage and purchase rates, this new and innovative tool from Mortgage Metrics will save advisers valuable time in the intense period between application and completion.”

Charman said: “It demonstrates how Sesame Bankhall Group is being a proactive partner for advisers, working with companies such as Mortgage Metrics to provide innovative solutions that help advisers work more efficiently and effectively in the best interests of their customers.”