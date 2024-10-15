Govt announces £68m brownfield fund to build homes in 54 councils

The government has announced a fund of £68m to build homes on brownfield sites in 54 councils.

This is expected to deliver 5,200 homes across the country and make use of neglected land. Councils will be able to clear empty buildings, former car parks and industrial land for new homes, which the government said was typically expensive to do.

The Brownfield Land Release Fund is also expected to cover the cost of decontamination, clearing disused buildings or the improvement of infrastructure such as internet, water and power.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “From the outset, we promised to get this country building again to deliver 1.5 million homes over this Parliament and help tackle the housing crisis we have inherited. That is the essence of fixing the foundations and driving growth.

“I said this government is on the side of the builders, not the blockers. And I meant it. This funding for councils will see disused sites and industrial wastelands transformed into thousands of new homes in places that people want to live and work [in]. Our brownfield-first approach will not only ramp up housebuilding but also create more jobs, deliver much-needed infrastructure, and boost economic growth across the country.”

An investment of £30m from Homes England was also announced to speed up the transformation of industrial site Riverside Sunderland, including the development of 1,000 homes, community infrastructure and office space.

He added: “This government is rolling up its sleeves and delivering the change the British people deserve.”

Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, added: “The government is committed to a brownfield-first approach to housebuilding, and we have already taken steps to prioritise and fast-track building on previously used urban land through our proposals for a ‘brownfield passport’.

“The funding announced today will support the delivery of thousands of new homes and boost economic growth by unlocking development on scores of abandoned, disused and neglected urban sites across the country.”