Rents for private tenants rise by 8.4%

Samantha Partington
October 16, 2024
October 16, 2024
Rents for private tenants rose by 8.4% on average in the year to September, unchanged from August’s annual growth figure.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), following the latest inflationary rise, average rents are £1,336 in England, £760 in Wales and £973 in Scotland.

In Northern Ireland, average rents increased by 9.5% in the 12 months to July 2024.

Across the country, the average rent stands at £1,295, £101 more than 12 months ago.

 

Regional rent rises

All regions in England experienced annual rent rises of 6% or more.

Londoners saw the highest rent increases in the 12 months to September, with rent rises of 9.8%. Tenants in the North West were subject to the second-highest rises in England, with a 9.3% increase in rents.

The South West and Yorkshire and the Humber were the regions with the slowest rental growth, at 6.3%.

 

Tenant demand increases

Despite rising rents, tenant demand continues to increase, according to surveyors. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) report recorded a net balance of 22% of surveyors who noted an increase in tenants in September, up on the 11% reading returned in the previous report.

However, the reading falls short of the average of 38% seen throughout 2023.

Meanwhile, the long-running decline in the volume of landlord instructions coming onto the market shows little sign of abating, with the latest net balance slipping to negative 29% compared to negative 21% last month.

Surveyors expect rents to rise higher in the next three months as a result of the supply and demand imbalance.

