Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/10/2024

The activity of brokers across the sector garnered interest this week, with readers flocking to stories about a new app launched by one adviser, and another setting up her own firm.

Additionally, the suggestion that both lenders and brokers needed to be fairly rewarded for the extra work completed during busy periods resonated with our readers.

Interest rates continued to lead the news, with Charlie Nunn, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), saying they would not return to the ultra-low levels seen over the last 10 years. This was also evident in rate change stories coming out as some of the most read stories this week.