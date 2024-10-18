user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/10/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/10/2024
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 18, 2024
Updated:
October 18, 2024
The activity of brokers across the sector garnered interest this week, with readers flocking to stories about a new app launched by one adviser, and another setting up her own firm.

Additionally, the suggestion that both lenders and brokers needed to be fairly rewarded for the extra work completed during busy periods resonated with our readers.

Interest rates continued to lead the news, with Charlie Nunn, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), saying they would not return to the ultra-low levels seen over the last 10 years. This was also evident in rate change stories coming out as some of the most read stories this week.

Lloyds’ CEO says return to ultra-low interest rates ‘unlikely’

NatWest to stop offering sub-4% rates with 30bps increases

Mortgage adviser creates app to help brokers ‘work smarter’ and ‘reignite leads’

Exclusive: MAB leads industry call for stamp duty reform to improve housing stock

Bank of Ireland podcast: Brokers and lenders need a ‘fair reward’ for rate wars and heightened activity – Brown

TSB launches one-year fix and ups rates

It feels like a good season to be a first-time buyer – Bamford

Rebroking increases amid rate changes and ‘erratic’ market

Exclusive: Matharu launches The Mortgage Atelier to offer a ‘lifestyle experience’

Halifax and Barclays become latest lenders to up rates – round-up

Bank of Ireland
Barclays
Charlie Nunn
Lloyds Banking Group
mortgage rates
most read