Virgin Money ups rates; Aldermore brings back limited edition BTL deals – round-up

Virgin Money has increased rates across select exclusive and core mortgages.

This includes its two- and five-year fixed buy-to-let exclusive mortgages at 60% loan to value (LTV).

The rate on the two-year option with a £2,195 fee has been raised by 0.1% to 4.29%, while the five-year fixed equivalent has gone up by 0.05% to 4.07%.

The corresponding products with a 1% fee has been increased by 0.05% each to rates of 4.39% and 4.12% respectively.

The fix and switch rates within the buy-to-let exclusive offering with a £495 fee have been increased by 0.1% to start from 4.74%, while the fee-saver deals have risen by the same amount and now start from 5%.

Virgin Money has upped its exclusive remortgage rates, such as its fix and switch fee-saver product at 75% LTV which has gone up by 0.09% to 4.74%.

The Retrofit Boost five-year fixes for both purchase and remortgage at 75% and 85% LTV have gone up by 0.1% and start from 4.34%.

The bank has also increased Own New rates by 0.1%, starting from 0.35%.

Select two- and three-year fixed product transfer rates have gone up by 0.05% and begin from 4.07%, while five-year fixed product transfer rates have been increased by 0.15 to start from 3.89%.

Virgin Money also launched one-year fixed fee-save product transfers, with pricing beginning at 5.04%.

Meanwhile, its core purchase five-year fixes rates at 65% and 75% LTV now start from 4.04% after a 0.1% increase, while rates at 85% LTV have been raised by 0.05% to start from 4.24%.

Aldermore reintroduces limited edition products for landlords

Aldermore has brought back its two- and five-year buy-to-let limited edition range after initially launching them in September.

All products are available at 75% loan to value (LTV).

For individual and company landlords with single residential investment properties, there is a two-year fix with a 3% fee and rate of 4.84%, as well as a five-year fix with no fee priced at 5.69%.

There is also a five-year fix with a 1.5% fee and 5.39% rate, and a five-year fix with a 5% fee and 4.69% rate.

For individual and company landlords with multiple properties, there is a two-year fix with a 3% fee and 4.79% rate. There is also a five-year fix with no fee priced at 5.64% and a five-year fix with a 1.5% and a rate of 5.34%.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We continually review our range to ensure we’re providing our customers with products which complement their needs at rates they deserve.

“We’re pleased to reintroduce our two- and five-year limited edition range to better support landlords and their needs, to go for it in life and in business.”