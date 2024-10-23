Just Mortgages boosts area management team

Just Mortgages has expanded its management team with the appointment of James Hoskins as area director.

Based in Bristol, Hoskins will be supporting and mentoring self-employed brokers in the region and up into the Midlands.

He will work with advisers, supporting their daily duties as well as helping firms to develop their business plans and explore growth opportunities.

20 years’ mortgage experience

Hoskins has two decades of experience in the mortgage industry and wider financial services.

He joins the team from Countrywide, where he was most recently regional sales manager.

He started his career with RBS Group, before moving into retail banking and later into mortgages with NatWest where he served as a mortgage adviser, then later as area mortgage manager. After leaving the group, he returned to mortgage advice with new-build brokerage Evolve.

“It’s clear already that Just Mortgages has a really good system and a positive culture which is far different to the corporate structures that many brokers are used to,” said Hoskins.

“There are great people here and a real excitement to support brokers in doing what they do and in helping them to grow their businesses and realise their goals.”

Last month, Just Mortgages appointed Chris Hayes as area director for the North.