One week left to nominate for the British Later Life Lending Awards

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 23, 2024
Updated:
October 23, 2024
Nominations for the 2025 British Later Life Lending Awards (BLLLA) will close on 30 October.

BLLLA will take place on 30 January 2025 at the Hilton Bankside in London and is a rebranding of AE3 Media’s longstanding Equity Release Awards. 

The ceremony is being sponsored by Just and will recognise advisers, lenders and ancillary companies in the later life lending space across 13 categories including best later life adviser, best newcomer and best lifetime mortgage provider. 

This year’s categories are:  

  • Best Later Life Adviser – five or fewer advisers 
  • Best Later Life Adviser – six to 19 advisers 
  • Best Later Life Adviser – 20+ advisers 
  • Best Individual Later Life Adviser 
  • Best Distributor for Adviser Support (firm or individual) 
  • Best Business Development Manager (an individual from any firm – Either telephony or face-to-face)  
  • Best Underwriter 
  • Best Legal Firm 
  • Best Surveyor 
  • Best Newcomer 
  • Best Lifetime Mortgage Provider 
  • Best RIO or Retirement Mortgage Provider 
  • Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development 

Nominations will close on 30 October and judging will be held on 28 November.  

To nominate, click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-later-life-lending-awards/  

British Later Life Lending Awards