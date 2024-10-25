Market Harborough BS expands broker sales team

Bridging finance and complex case specialist Market Harborough Building Society has appointed Parveen Arora as its specialist business development manager (BDM).

Arora will join the mutual’s mortgage sales team and will support brokers in North and West London. He has over 25 years of experience in the broker mortgage market and 10 years’ experience in the specialist lending sector, including roles at Aldermore and The Co-operative Bank.

Arora (pictured) said: “I’m looking forward to meeting new brokers and reconnecting with familiar faces in the upcoming months. I’m thrilled to join Market Harborough Building Society at such an exciting time as it delivers against ambitious plans to become brokers’ specialist lender of choice.

“I’m keen to support our partners throughout the lending journey, delivering the best possible outcome for their clients, especially those with complex circumstances.”

Iain Smith, head of mortgage distribution at Market Harborough Building Society, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Parveen to the team as we expand to meet the ever-growing demand from brokers and clients for a trusted specialist lender that truly does the right thing and puts their needs first. His many years of experience means he understands what brokers in this space want.”

In September, Market Harborough Building Society signed the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC).