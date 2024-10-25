The Right Mortgage appoints Jane Gough as new regulatory trainer

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has appointed Jane Gough (pictured) as a new regulatory trainer.

Gough will report to Aidan McCarthy, the head of regulatory training, and will be responsible for the production and delivery of regulatory training throughout the network.

She will be looking at ways to improve and develop the material and training on offer to all appointed representative (AR) firms and their advisers.

Ben Allen, compliance director at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said: “At the network, we can continue to invest back into the business, and one of the best ways we can do this is by introducing more human resources into different functions, particularly regulatory.

“This should pay dividends for both us as a network and our adviser firms who will benefit from our growth and development.

“We are therefore very pleased to announce the addition of Jane to the TRM team, where she’ll be focused on supporting our AR firms and their advisers on all their specific regulatory training needs, to ensure they are on top of their many responsibilities in this area.”

Sponsored Building a better PRS for all With already complex regulation on landlords today and more changes on the horizon, Heather Cara, Sponsored by BM Solutions

Two decades of experience

With more than 20 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, Jane joins The Right Mortgage from Express Mortgages, where she was most recently a senior mortgage consultant.

She has also run her own advisory firm, Jane Gough Mortgages, and prior to that, she was a mortgage and protection consultant at Countrywide Mortgages.

Allen added: “Jane has many years’ experience as a mortgage adviser herself and therefore is acutely aware of the shifting regulatory environment, particularly with Consumer Duty.

“She will be working to put together an up-to-date programme of training and resources [that] reflect those changes.

“Highly experienced with a skill set to match, we’re sure Jane will be a big success at the network and with our firms.”

Gough explained that she had been considering leaving the industry before the new role came up.

She said: “I had been considering a move away from the mortgage advice profession after 20 years on and off in the industry.

“However, when I saw the role on offer at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, I knew it was the job for me and one where I could use all my years of mortgage industry experience to be of real value to the business and its AR members.

“TRM itself attracted me as I felt the values aligned closely with my own. I’m looking forward to working with the team and all our firms.”