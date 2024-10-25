user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/10/2024

Shekina Tuahene
This week, the news that mortgage networks Dynamo for Intermediaries and Next Intelligence were merging into one firm interested readers.

Readers also took an interest in the upcoming launch of Afin Bank, a lender aiming to cater to Africans living and working in the UK who may face barriers when seeking mortgage finance.

The news that HSBC Group had hired its first female CFO in the bank’s 160-year history intrigued readers this week, as did rate changes at HSBC and NatWest, with the latter marking the return of sub-4% mortgage rates.

 

Exclusive: New lender Afin Bank launches to serve Africans in the UK

Zephyr Homeloans to greenlight £5m+ cases in ‘white glove’ service
Building a better PRS for all

With already complex regulation on landlords today and more changes on the horizon, Heather Cara,

‘We want Afin Bank to be the go-to bank for Africans in the UK’, says CCO Davison

HSBC increases low LTV rates and cuts high LTV pricing

HSBC hires Kaur as first female CFO and announces organisational shake-up

NatWest brings sub-4% rates back; MPowered cuts three-year fixes to 3.93% – round-up

A drastic CGT move could do more harm than good – Anderson

Mortgage Advice Bureau is the first intermediary network to join OPDA

Modern later life borrowers command a fresh advice approach – Glynn

Rising Star: Georgia Smith, Hinckley and Rugby Building Society

Next Intelligence and Dynamo for Intermediaries announce merger

