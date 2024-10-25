Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/10/2024

This week, the news that mortgage networks Dynamo for Intermediaries and Next Intelligence were merging into one firm interested readers.

Readers also took an interest in the upcoming launch of Afin Bank, a lender aiming to cater to Africans living and working in the UK who may face barriers when seeking mortgage finance.

The news that HSBC Group had hired its first female CFO in the bank’s 160-year history intrigued readers this week, as did rate changes at HSBC and NatWest, with the latter marking the return of sub-4% mortgage rates.