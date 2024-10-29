Alexander Hall rebrands to focus on ‘strong’ client relationship

Mortgage Adviser Alexander Hall has launched new branding that it says will “better reflect the above-and-beyond approach adopted by its team”.

The adviser, which is part of the Foxtons Group, now has the strapline ‘Our Advice, Your Home’, which managing director Richard Merrett says reflects the increasingly important emotional role of mortgage professionals in helping their clients to buy a home.

“The needs of today’s borrowers remain more complex than they’ve arguably ever been,” Merrett (pictured) said.

“Naturally, this means that the role of mortgage professionals has never been more important when it comes to understanding the individual needs of each buyer on a much deeper level.

“It’s about so much more than simply offering mortgage advice and we place a great deal of focus on providing the support required as they undertake the massively emotional journey of purchasing a home,” he added.

A return and a rebrand

Merrett returned to the business as its managing director at the beginning of the year from SimplyBiz Mortgages and has already contributed to improved numbers for the adviser.

Full-year results, reported in July, showed a 7% uplift in revenue for the Alexander Hall division of Foxtons, which the property group ascribed to increased productivity.

Merrett says that he has been “patiently waiting” for the market to improve before launching this rebrand.

“We wanted to take advantage of improving market sentiment to power our ambitious growth strategy for the business,” he said.

The new branding incorporates yellow into the adviser’s colour scheme, with the letters ‘a’ and ‘h’ highlighted in yellow in both its name and the tagline ‘Our Advice, Your Home’.

On his LinkedIn profile last night, Merrett said he was “absolutely delighted” to launch the rebrand, which comes alongside an announcement of new partner and senior partner roles for the firm, which he says is “the most significant investment in our best people in a generation”.

He congratulated 14 colleagues on their new role and also thanked his management team for “having the creativity, courage and trust to bring these changes to fruition”.