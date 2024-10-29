Metro Bank reduces rates across BTL product range

Metro Bank has reduced rates across its two-year buy-to-let (BTL) product range.

The reductions are by 30 basis points and include its limited company BTL product, which Metro Bank launched in July this year.

Two-year fixed rates at 65% loan to value (LTV) are now available at 3.69% with a 5% product fee. At 75% LTV, two-year fixed rates are now available at 3.89% with a 5% product fee.

Charles Morley, the bank’s director of mortgage distribution, said: “Metro Bank is committed to the buy to let market and to being the number one specialist lender on the high street. We’re excited to introduce these changes to the market today and look forward to hearing from brokers and anyone looking to grow their portfolio or remortgage.”

At the end of September, Metro Bank completed the sale of its residential mortgage portfolio to NatWest.