Market Harborough BS welcomes Hampton as non-executive director

Market Harborough Building Society has announced the appointment of Francesca Hampton as a non-executive director.

Hampton is a qualified chartered accountant and has garnered a wealth of knowledge over her 25 years in financial services. She is currently the group CFO for the Raymond James Wealth Management Group and was previously the CFO of Cynergy Bank.

Hampton (pictured) said: “I am delighted to join Market Harborough Building Society’s board, especially at a time of record-breaking growth. I look forward to working alongside chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick and chairwoman Lesley Titcomb to take the society into the future and build on its recent success, including being named a Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2024.”

Iain Kirkpatrick, the mutual’s CEO, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Francesca to the board at such an exciting time for Market Harborough. She complements our current board with her broad experience in the sector and will help drive our future ambitions for growth and our Thrive! Agenda, which focuses on sharing our success with colleagues, members and our local community.”

Towards the end of October, Market Harborough Building Society expanded its broker sales team.