Nottingham BS appoints Winnard as chief people officer

Nottingham Building Society has announced the appointment of Lisa Winnard as chief people officer on the executive committee.

Winnard has been working at Nottingham Building Society since 2023, most recently as HR director.

With over 20 years of experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge from previous roles at JLA Group and Sesame Bankhall Group.

Winnard’s accomplishments have been recognised with several prestigious awards, such as The Financial Times’ ‘Champion for Gender Diversity’ in 2019 and ‘HR Director of the Year’ at the 2013 HR Directors Distinction Awards.

Winnard said: “I’m delighted to step into this role and lead our people agenda. This past year, we’ve made significant steps in creating an inclusive, supportive workplace, and I’m eager to build on this momentum.

“Our focus remains on nurturing talent, driving positive change, and ensuring our business is a place where everyone can thrive. I’m looking forward to working with our fantastic team to shape a future where we continue to stand out as an exceptional place to work and grow.”

Sue Hayes, CEO of Nottingham Building Society, said: “Lisa has made an outstanding impact since joining us. Her dedication to creating an inclusive and future-focused workplace culture has been transformative, and I look forward to seeing how her fresh views and passion for people will shape the next chapter for Nottingham Building Society as we focus on becoming a future-focused modern mutual.”

