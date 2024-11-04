user.first_name
Stonebridge appoints Bailey as first CTO

Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
November 4, 2024
Updated:
November 4, 2024
Stonebridge has appointed Mark Bailey as its first chief technology officer (CTO).

He will be responsible for overseeing the network’s Revolution software and team of in-house developers based in Milton Keynes and Basildon.

Bailey joins the network from Board Intelligence, where he was the engineering director. He has also led engineering teams at Sainsbury’s Technology and global fraud technology architecture at Barclays Bank, and helmed engineering and commercial strategy during his 11 years at Rightmove.

Bailey’s appointment continues Stonebridge’s recruitment drive.

Over the last six months, Stevie Berry and Oliver Couchman have joined as national recruitment managers, and Daniel Darby was hired as the network’s first protection account manager.

Rob Clifford (pictured), chief executive at Stonebridge, said: “Our culture, our focus on our member firms, and our strategic vision are proving to be strong draws not only for network members but for some of the best talent in their respective fields.

“Mark is too humble to blow his own trumpet, preferring instead to focus on ensuring others succeed, but his credentials, passion for continuously improving the customer experience, and achievements at the likes of Barclays and Rightmove are second to none. He is a real team player, and I am delighted that he is joining our ever-growing team of exceptional talent.”

