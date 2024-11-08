Editor’s picks for the week – 08/11/2024

First was a look at whether mortgage borrowers were still facing a dilemma over whether to choose a remortgage or product transfer (PT) when refinancing, despite the recent stabilisation in mortgage pricing. Brokers revealed that this decision had dominated conversations among borrowers over the course of this year.
Then, there were two stories from the Mortgage Solutions conference roadshow, The Mortgage and Protection Event. One panel discussion touched on proc fees paid to mortgage brokers, and how while the percentage had not changed in some years, higher house prices and loan amounts meant the payment had.
The same panel suggested that lenders would start to be more innovative with their mortgage offerings now it was looking certain that the Help to Buy scheme would not be coming back.
There was also the announced retirement of Nottingham Building Society’s Alison Pallett, who has worked in the mortgage sector for 42 years.
Finally, there was the story about the potential for mortgage costs to rise as swap rates reacted to measures announced in last week’s Autumn Budget.
