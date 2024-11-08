user.first_name
Menu

News

Editor’s picks for the week – 08/11/2024

Editor’s picks for the week – 08/11/2024
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
November 8, 2024
Updated:
November 8, 2024
Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the last seven days in our editor’s picks.

First was a look at whether mortgage borrowers were still facing a dilemma over whether to choose a remortgage or product transfer (PT) when refinancing, despite the recent stabilisation in mortgage pricing. Brokers revealed that this decision had dominated conversations among borrowers over the course of this year.

Then, there were two stories from the Mortgage Solutions conference roadshow, The Mortgage and Protection Event. One panel discussion touched on proc fees paid to mortgage brokers, and how while the percentage had not changed in some years, higher house prices and loan amounts meant the payment had.

The same panel suggested that lenders would start to be more innovative with their mortgage offerings now it was looking certain that the Help to Buy scheme would not be coming back.

There was also the announced retirement of Nottingham Building Society’s Alison Pallett, who has worked in the mortgage sector for 42 years.

Finally, there was the story about the potential for mortgage costs to rise as swap rates reacted to measures announced in last week’s Autumn Budget.

Sponsored

Good broker-lender collaboration nourishes mortgage innovation

Sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

To remortgage or product transfer is the ‘topic of the year’

TMPE 2024: Rising house prices have helped static broker proc fees

Nottingham BS’ Pallett to retire after four-decade career

Higher borrower costs may be on the cards, Octane Capital’s CEO warns

TMPE 2024: Lenders will innovate more now Help to Buy is definitely not returning

Related
View All

News

Two bosses of Homes England step down

Two bosses of Homes England step down

News

an image of a button reading 'top stories' to denote the most read stories this week

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/11/2024

News

an image of a key and calculator on a mortgage application to denote gross mortgage advances

Hinckley & Rugby BS streamlines mortgage application process with OpenBanking Vision

News

TMPE 2024: ‘Vague’ Consumer Duty gives industry the chance to define approach

TMPE 2024: ‘Vague’ Consumer Duty gives industry the chance to define approach

View All
Tags:
Alison Pallett
editor's picks
proc fees
product transfer
remortgage
rising swap rates

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/