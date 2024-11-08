Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/11/2024

This week, our readers were most interested by the opinions of their peers around proc fees and the number of mortgage advisers in the sector.

Mortgage adviser Malcolm Davidson spoke of concerns he had about the falling number of professionals conducting mortgage advice, while JLM’s Rory Joseph and Sebastian Murphy discussed the remuneration attached to product transfers, which sometimes require as much work as a full remortgage.

Elsewhere, the news that the base rate had been cut again to 4.75% was of interest, as was unveiling of the finalists of the British Later Life Lending Awards for 2025’s ceremony.