user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/11/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/11/2024
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
November 8, 2024
Updated:
November 8, 2024
This week, our readers were most interested by the opinions of their peers around proc fees and the number of mortgage advisers in the sector.

Mortgage adviser Malcolm Davidson spoke of concerns he had about the falling number of professionals conducting mortgage advice, while JLM’s Rory Joseph and Sebastian Murphy discussed the remuneration attached to product transfers, which sometimes require as much work as a full remortgage.

Elsewhere, the news that the base rate had been cut again to 4.75% was of interest, as was unveiling of the finalists of the British Later Life Lending Awards for 2025’s ceremony.

 

Proc fees are glaringly inadequate in this high-activity PT-driven time – JLM

Sponsored

Good broker-lender collaboration nourishes mortgage innovation

Sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

New rules from FCA aim to better protect borrowers in financial difficulty

The shrinking number of mortgage advisers in the UK: Key concerns and insights – Davidson

Bank of England cuts base rate to 4.75% with ‘more reductions to follow’

House prices forecast to rise by more than 23% by 2029

Homeowners’ stamp duty bills could double next year – Propertymark

Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank and TSB to increase mortgage rates – round-up

British Later Life Lending Awards finalists revealed

HSBC adjusts rates and improves capitalising fee policy

Up to £70bn of green home finance can be unlocked by linking loans to properties not people – GFI

Related
View All

News

Two bosses of Homes England step down

Two bosses of Homes England step down

News

Editor’s picks for the week – 08/11/2024

Editor’s picks for the week – 08/11/2024

News

an image of a key and calculator on a mortgage application to denote gross mortgage advances

Hinckley & Rugby BS streamlines mortgage application process with OpenBanking Vision

News

TMPE 2024: ‘Vague’ Consumer Duty gives industry the chance to define approach

TMPE 2024: ‘Vague’ Consumer Duty gives industry the chance to define approach

View All
Tags:
Bank of England (BoE)
base rate
mortgage advisers
most read
proc fees