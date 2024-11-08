Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/11/2024

Mortgage adviser Malcolm Davidson spoke of concerns he had about the falling number of professionals conducting mortgage advice, while JLM’s Rory Joseph and Sebastian Murphy discussed the remuneration attached to product transfers, which sometimes require as much work as a full remortgage.
Elsewhere, the news that the base rate had been cut again to 4.75% was of interest, as was unveiling of the finalists of the British Later Life Lending Awards for 2025’s ceremony.
Proc fees are glaringly inadequate in this high-activity PT-driven time – JLM
Good broker-lender collaboration nourishes mortgage innovation
New rules from FCA aim to better protect borrowers in financial difficulty
The shrinking number of mortgage advisers in the UK: Key concerns and insights – Davidson
Bank of England cuts base rate to 4.75% with ‘more reductions to follow’
Homeowners’ stamp duty bills could double next year – Propertymark
Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank and TSB to increase mortgage rates – round-up
Up to £70bn of green home finance can be unlocked by linking loans to properties not people – GFI