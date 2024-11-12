Penrith BS re-enters the expat BTL and holiday let markets

Penrith Building Society has relaunched three products across the expat buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let markets, marking a return to these sectors.

The products will be available across England, Scotland and Wales and include expat BTL purchase, remortgage and holiday let deals.

Borrowing is available up to 70% loan to value (LTV) with a maximum loan size of £450,000.

The expat BTL remortgage has a free valuation up to a value of £1m and top slicing is available if needed.

Tim Vigeon (pictured), head of products at Penrith Building Society, said: “Following the success of these products earlier this year, we have relaunched these products to meet broker demand.

“We are delighted to be able to bring these expat products back to market and look forward to helping expats in the BTL and holiday let space.”

Last week, the mutual revealed it had resumed lending to expat residential borrowers and people using foreign currency after withdrawing from this part of the market in July.