Chorley BS adds two-year remortgage; Principality BS ups rates – round-up

Chorley Building Society has added a two-year fixed remortgage product to its offering.

The remortgage is available at 90% loan to value (LTV) and has a rate of 5.39%. It offers a £185 contribution to legal fees and cashback of £350.

Chorley Building Society said it launched the product after reviewing its range and following feedback from brokers.

Liz Pearson, head of operations at Chorley Building Society, said: “We are seeing many people are now looking to remortgage for a variety of reasons. Sometimes simply because their existing mortgage scheme is coming to an end, but also when they are wanting to raise capital for debt consolidation, home improvements, or to support a family member, and we’re able to offer a range of solutions to support them, with our flexible approach to underwriting.

“Broker feedback indicated that a range of LTV levels were needed, due to the differing requirements of their clients. Offering low- and high-LTV options means that they can provide options to clients that may not have built up equity in their property yet, to those that may have owned their property several years and may be looking to release funds.”

Principality BS increases mortgage rates

Principality Building Society has increased mortgage rates across a number of product ranges.

Its two-, three- and five-year fixed residential mortgage deals at 65%, 75% and 80% LTV have gone up in rate by as much as 0.32%, while corresponding options at 85% and 90% LTV have increased by up to 0.27%.

The mutual has also increased five-year fixed rates at 95% LTV by 0.1%.

At 65% LTV, its residential mortgages with cashback, fixed for two or five years, have gone up by as much as 0.32%.

In the same range, options at 75% LTV have been increased by up to 0.36%, deals at 80% and 85% LTV have been raised by up to 0.3%, and products at 90% LTV have gone up by up to 0.27%.

Changes have also been made to joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgages, Help to Buy Wales, shared ownership, buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let options.

This week, Principality Building Society was added to the Iress Lender Connect platform.