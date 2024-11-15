Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/11/2024

Mortgage rate changes dominated the most read stories this week, with the news that many lenders were upping pricing.

With this all happening after the Bank of England reduced the base rate to 4.75%, AmTrust’s Paul Bamford delivered his timely view that the subsequent rate increases have left the housing and mortgage markets unexpectedly less than enthusiastic.

This week also brought the news that the forecast for house price growth had been downgraded due to elevated taxes and rates, as well as the story that NatWest had taken one step closer to becoming completely privately owned.