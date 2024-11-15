Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/11/2024

With this all happening after the Bank of England reduced the base rate to 4.75%, AmTrust’s Paul Bamford delivered his timely view that the subsequent rate increases have left the housing and mortgage markets unexpectedly less than enthusiastic.
This week also brought the news that the forecast for house price growth had been downgraded due to elevated taxes and rates, as well as the story that NatWest had taken one step closer to becoming completely privately owned.
NatWest raises mortgage rates by up to 0.35%Sponsored
Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health
There could be more consolidation as lenders fall into ‘trouble’, says Shawbrook’s Sard
The latest base rate cut has left us in a mixed mood – Bamford
House price forecast downgraded as higher taxes and interest rates weigh down on market
HSBC and TSB increase rates; Gen H and MPowered make cuts – round-up
Average two-year fixed mortgage rate now above 5% – Rightmove