user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/11/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/11/2024
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
November 15, 2024
Updated:
November 15, 2024
Mortgage rate changes dominated the most read stories this week, with the news that many lenders were upping pricing.

With this all happening after the Bank of England reduced the base rate to 4.75%, AmTrust’s Paul Bamford delivered his timely view that the subsequent rate increases have left the housing and mortgage markets unexpectedly less than enthusiastic.

This week also brought the news that the forecast for house price growth had been downgraded due to elevated taxes and rates, as well as the story that NatWest had taken one step closer to becoming completely privately owned.

Santander ups fixed mortgage rates across the board

NatWest raises mortgage rates by up to 0.35%

Sponsored

Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Virgin Money and Nationwide increase rates – round-up

There could be more consolidation as lenders fall into ‘trouble’, says Shawbrook’s Sard

The latest base rate cut has left us in a mixed mood – Bamford

NatWest buys £1bn of its shares from UK government

House price forecast downgraded as higher taxes and interest rates weigh down on market

HSBC and TSB increase rates; Gen H and MPowered make cuts – round-up

Average two-year fixed mortgage rate now above 5% – Rightmove

FCA fines Metro Bank £16.7m for financial crime failings

Related
View All

News

Hope Capital appoints Weir and Lea as national account managers

Hope Capital appoints Weir and Lea as national account managers

News

Hinckley & Rugby BS and Digital Buildings launch scheme to support energy-efficient home improvements

Hinckley & Rugby BS and Digital Buildings launch scheme to support energy-efficient home improvements

News

Chorley BS adds two-year remo; Principality BS ups rates – round-up

Chorley BS adds two-year remortgage; Principality BS ups rates – round-up

News

Financial services is at the heart of Britain's growth, says Chancellor

Financial services is at the heart of Britain’s growth, says Chancellor

View All
Tags:
house price growth
HSBC
mortgage rates
most read
nationwide
NatWest
top stories