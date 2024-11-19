National Friendly supports BMI on Iress’ The Exchange

National Friendly is the latest provider to support body mass index (BMI) questions on Iress’ income protection quote and apply service on The Exchange.

The feature aims to provide brokers assessing National Friendly’s short-term and accident-only income protection products with greater price certainty by factoring in height and weight as part of their quoting process.

National Friendly joins a host of other product providers supporting partially underwritten quotes on The Exchange. These include Aviva, HSBC and Scottish Widows.

National Friendly has been an Iress sourcing client for almost three years, and lists short-term and accident-only income protection products via Iress’ protection sourcing platform The Exchange.

BMI quote functionality on Iress

Jacqui Durbin, Iress’ global head of product for sourcing, said: “We are pleased to support National Friendly with this initiative. Our Exchange platform is where hundreds of product providers meet thousands of income protection brokers.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for all parties to work together and deliver the most appropriate, best value products to their customers.

“Adding BMI criteria to our Exchange platform gives the industry a wholly transparent and trusted way to source and consider National Friendly’s products. It’s good news for everyone.”

Gifford Clay, National Friendly’s head of intermediary sales, said: “We have made a number of enhancements to our IP proposition this year, including shortening our application journey, adding optional Fracture Cover and launching Level Premiums.

“These improvements, together with adding BMI quote functionality on Iress, will help brokers deliver a better service and offer more choice to their customers.”