Virgin Money ups rates and adds 80% LTV deals to range

Samantha Partington
November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
Virgin Money has increased rates on its two- and five-year fixed rates while adding deals to its range.

Select 85% and 90% loan to value (LTV) two- and five-year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.15%.

On Virgin Money’s Own New range, the equivalent rates will be increased by 0.1%.

Borrowers taking out the Retrofit Boost deal at 85% LTV choosing a five-year fixed rate will see their products increased by 0.05%.

Meanwhile, four purchase exclusives with a free valuation have been launched at 80% LTV, with rates starting from 4.34%.

Select shared ownership two- and five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up 0.13%.

mortgage rates
Virgin Money