Rosemount Financial Solutions adds Perenna to panel

Network Rosemount Financial Solutions has added long-term lender Perenna to its panel.

The partnership means that Rosemount Financial Solutions’ appointed representatives (ARs) and trading styles will have access to Perenna’s range of fixed rate mortgages over terms of between 10 and 40 years.

The partnership follows Rosemount’s announcement earlier this month that specialist lender Together has been appointed to its panel.

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), chief executive of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “The rate fluctuations of recent years have once again highlighted the potential benefits that come from longer-term fixed rates. Perenna has established itself as an innovative lender in this space, and this partnership will provide our advisers with greater options for those clients who value the additional certainty that comes from fixing their rate for decades.

“Rosemount Financial Solutions is determined to deliver the best possible support to our advisers, including providing access to a comprehensive range of mortgage lenders.”